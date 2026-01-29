Home

PAK vs AUS 2026 1st T20I: Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed guide Pakistan to 22-run win in Lahore, take 1-0 series lead

Chasing Pakistan's modest target of 168, Saim Ayub's two wickets and Abrar Ahmed's three wickets helped Pakistan secure commanding 22-run win over Australia, taking 1–0 lead in the series.

New Delhi: Salman Ali Agha-led Pakistan secure a commanding 22-run victory over Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, but Adam Zampa’s four-wicket haul and two-wicket each from debutant Mahli Beardman and Xavier Bartlett helped Australia restrict Pakistan at a modest total of 168/8 in their 20 overs.

Pakistan suffered an early setback as Sahibzada Farhan was removed by Xavier Bartlett for a golden duck off the very first delivery of the innings. However, Saim Ayub and skipper Salman Agha steadied the innings stitching together a 74-run partnership off 45 deliveries. Adam Zampa later broke the stand by dismissing Salman Agha.

Saim Ayub impressive 40 runs knock included three boundaries and two sixes, while skipper Salman who provided support from the other end scored 39 off 27 balls, including a single four and four towering sixes

Meanwhile, Babar Azam, who has been named in the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 failed to make a significant impact with the bat. He managed to score only 24 off 20 balls, which included one boundary and a six, offering limited support to the set batter, Saim Ayub.

From a commanding 123/3 in in the 14th over, the Men in Green lost momentum and slipped to 168 all out, a total that ultimately proved sufficient thanks to the depth and variety in Pakistan’s spin attack.

Coming in to chase, Australia fell apart soon after the powerplay once Abrar Ahmed was introduced into the attack. Australia struggled to read him, scoring became difficult, and Abrar conceded just five runs in his first three overs while picking up two wickets.

It wasn’t just Abrar who made the impact, as all four spinners worked in tandem on a surface where the ball held up and gripped. Pakistan had earlier learned the same lesson against Adam Zampa, finding it tough to sustain the scoring rate as the ball aged.

Cameron Green (36 off 31), Travis Head (23 off 13), who served as stand-in captain in the absence of Mitchell Marsh, and Xavier Bartlett (34 off 25) were the only contributors for Australia, but their efforts were not enough to take the team to victory.

