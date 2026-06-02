PAK vs AUS 2026 Live Streaming Info, 2nd ODI: When, Where, How to Watch Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

PAK vs AUS 2nd ODI Live: Josh Inglis-led Australia will look stay alive in the three-match series as they take on hosts Pakistan in the second game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday.

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Pakistan's Arafat Minhas celebrates after claiming a wicket against Australia in 1st ODI. (Source: X)

PAK vs AUS 2026 2nd ODI: Shaheen Afridi will look to seal the three-match ODI series for the Pakistan side with a win over visiting Australian side in the second ODI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Tuesday. Hosts Pakistan had posted a comfortable five wicket win over Australia in the first ODI of the series last week with debutant Arafat Minhas claiming a five-wicket haul.

Chasing a modest total of 201 runs to win, former captain Babar Azam came up with a composed knock of 69 in 94 balls with 1 six and 4 fours while wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghori came up with his maiden ODI half-century in just his second international match. Ghori scored 65 in 92 balls with 8 fours as Pakistan moved 1-0 ahead in the series with more than 7 overs to spare.

Australia, led by wicketkeeper Josh Inglis, may look to make plenty of changes in their playing 11 after being outplayed in the first ODI. The reigning ODI world champions could give an opportunity to Liam Scott at the expense of either Ollie Peake, Marnus Labuschagne or all-rounder Cameron Green.

Riley Meredith could also come in place of tall and lanky pacer Billy Stanlake, who has been rather prone to injuries. Experienced leg-spinner Adam Zampa, pulled out of the first ODI at the last minute due to a neck issue but could replace fellow leggie Tanveer Sangha.

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The home side, on the other hand, could bring in pacer Naseem Shah in place of leg-spinner and all-rounder Shadab Khan if the conditions are not suited to spin bowling in Lahore. If they want additional back-up for Abrar Ahmed, left-arm wrist spinner Sufyan Moqim could be one of the options.

Australia hold a massive edge in head-to-head record against Pakistan with 71 wins as compared to 36 losses in 111 matches till date but the Pakistanis have managed to win the last three ODIs against Australia comfortably.

PAK vs AUS – 2 ODI IN LAHORE Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore is ready to host the second ODI between Pakistan and Australia pic.twitter.com/QMpfs8gKJV — Faheem (@Faheem01932588) June 2, 2026

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match…

When is Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will take place on Tuesday, June 2.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will begin at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

Pakistan vs Australia 2026 2nd ODI match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghouri (wk), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan/Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Australia: Matt Short, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oli Peake/Liam Scott, Nathan Ellis, Matt Kuhnemann, Adam Zampa/Tanveer Sangha, Riley Meredith/Billy Stanlake