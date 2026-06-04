PAK vs AUS 2026 Live Streaming Info, 3rd ODI: When, Where, How to Watch Pakistan vs Australia Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: Shaheen Afridi-led Pakistan will look to seal a series win over Australia when they face off in third and final game of the series at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/pak-vs-aus-2026-live-streaming-info-3rd-odi-match-4-june-when-where-how-to-watch-pakistan-vs-australia-live-score-tv-telecast-mobile-app-online-8436003/ Copy

Pakistan vs Australia 3rd ODI will take place in Lahore on Thursday. (Image: AI)

PAK vs AUS 3rd ODI Live: The three-match ODI series will be on the line when Shaheen Afridi’s Pakistan take on Josh Inglis-led Australia in the third and final match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. Both sides have won one game each, with the hosts coming out on top in the first ODI last week while defending world champions Australia bounced back with a 41-run win earlier this week.

Australian captain Josh Inglis and all-rounder Cameron Green came up with half-centuries on a sluggish surface to carry the visitors to a battling total after batting first in the second ODI. Pacer Nathan Ellis, the lone specialist seamer in the line-up, then wrecked the Pakistan chase with 4 wickets including the scalp of former Pakistan captain Babar Azam for 16.

Pakistan’s white-ball coach Mike Hesson has defended the slow and turning surfaces in the ODI series, where even the batters from the home side have struggled to score freely. Spinner Arafat Minhas had claimed a five-wicket haul for Pakistan in the first ODI to spin out the Aussies.

Babar Azam had looked impressive in the first game, coming with a composed half-century to guide his side to a win alongside wicketkeeper Ghazi Ghouri. Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is likely to retain his side in the playing 11 ahead of chinaman bowler Sufyan Muqeem thanks to his knock of 71 in the second ODI in spite of Pakistan’s defeat.

Also Read | WATCH: Babar Azam falls cheaply to star CSK cricketer as Pakistan humiliated by 41 runs vs Australia in 2nd ODI

For Australia, experienced batter Marnus Labuschagne has been off-colour in the last couple of innings and they could give an opportunity to Matt Renshaw to rise higher up the order. Australians still hold a massive edge when it come to head-to-head record against Pakistan as compared to 36 losses in 111 matches so far. Bu Pakistan will be looking to complete a second successive series win against the ODI World Champions after 2024.

Another day, another humiliation for Pakistan cricket. They prepared a dustbowl hoping to trap Australia on a rank turner. Instead, it was Pakistan that got outplayed and handed a crushing 41-run defeat by an Australia C-side in the second ODI. pic.twitter.com/DLWWVsFTZp — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) June 2, 2026

Here are all the details about Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match…

When is Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will take place on Thursday, June 4.

Where is Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match going to take place?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match start?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will begin at 5pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 430pm.

Where can I watch Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match on TV in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match in India?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match will be available for livestreaming on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India.

Pakistan vs Australia 2026 3rd ODI match Predicted 11

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Ghazi Ghouri (wk), Arafat Minhas, Salman Agha, Abdul Samad, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

Australia: Alex Carey, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c & wk), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Matt Renshaw, Oli Peake, Matt Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Tanveer Sangha