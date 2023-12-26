Home

PAK vs AUS, 2nd Test: Marnus Labuschagne, Hasan Ali Try To Shoo Away Pigeons From MCG | WATCH VIDEO

Melbourne: Australia batting all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne and Hasan Ali were spotted moving pigeons from the Melbourne Cricket Ground during Tuesday’s second Test match between Australia and Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test match by 360 runs, and the visitors opted to bowl in the second Test match. At this point, hosts Australia managed to score 128 runs by losing two wickets. Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith are batting. During the 48th over a group of pigeons were there in the ground and batter Labuschagne along with bowler Hasan were seen shooing away the birds from the ground, here is the video:

Labuschagne & Hasan trying to move pigeons away. 😄👌 – A fun moment in MCG. pic.twitter.com/E16KiyI8kJ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 26, 2023

Earlier, Usman Khawaja and David Warner’s opening partnership put Australia in a strong position against Pakistan at the time of Tea on Day 1 in the second Test match.

At the time of Tea, Australia’s score read 114/2 in 42.4 overs with Marnus Labuschagne (14) and Steve Smith (2) unbeaten at the crease.

Pakistan started with pace from both ends with Shaheen Afridi and Mir Hamza bowling in tandem but failed to get any purchase from the wicket.

Afridi and Mir Hamza got the new ball swinging but Warner and Khawaja got through the first 10 overs unscathed.

Afridi produced a fantastic delivery in the channel that angled in and then nipped away, squaring up Warner on the final ball of the third over. The ball was nicked by the Australian opener, who was batting on two, and the edge flew at a comfortable height and pace to Abdullah Shafique at first slip, only for the fielder to drop the easiest of opportunities.

Afridi couldn’t believe his terrible luck and walked back to his bowling run-up with his hands on his head for a few moments. Pakistan paid a high price for the let-off, as Australia’s openers added 90 runs for the first wicket.

Pakistan struck at the stroke of lunch as Agha Salman removed Warner for 38. Warner struck three fours in the innings before being dismissed.

Australia went to lunch on Day 1 of the MCG Test at 90/1.

Pakistan bowlers were relentless after the first break and just 22 runs conceded right after lunch.

Pacer Hasan Ali then removed Khawaja for 42 runs in the 33.1 over. Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith then tried to lead the charge of the Australian team.

After 42.4 over Rain interrupted play on Day 1 and tea was taken in a shortened second session at the MCG.

