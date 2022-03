Dream11 Team Prediction

PAK vs AUS, 1st ODI: Pakistan vs Australia 1st ODI Fantasy Cricket Hints, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 3:30 PM IST Mar 30 Tuesday:

After high-scoring Tests, Pakistan host Australia for a three-match ODI series starting Tuesday. The hosts would miss the services of Shadab Khan as he is out with an injury. Pakistan last played an ODI back in July 2021 where they lost 3-0 to a second-string England side.

TOSS: Toss between PAK vs AUS will take place at 3:00 PM IST – March 29

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed / Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

SQUADS