PAK vs AUS, 2nd ODI: Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Fantasy Cricket Hints, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 3:30 PM IST Mar 31 Thursday:

Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI

TOSS: Toss between PAK vs AUS will take place at 3:00 PM IST – March 31 Also Read - French Kiss Could Not Be Done: David Warner-Shaheen Afridi Stare Down Leads To Hilarious Twitter Reactions | PAK vs AUS 3rd Test Watch Video

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan(C), Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Marcus Stoinis (vc), Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Probable Playing XI

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed / Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

Australia

Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Sean Abbott, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Adam Zampa

