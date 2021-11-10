PAK vs AUS Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs Australia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PAK vs AUS at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: Pakistan and Australia will face each other in the second semi-final of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Pakistan are the only unbeaten side so far, having won all five games. They are deemed the favourites to win the tournament this time. Meanwhile, the Aussies have lost just one match till now. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs AUS Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAK vs AUS Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

PAK vs AUS My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, David Warner, Steve Smith, Imad Wasim, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: David Warner.

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

PAK vs AUS Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis.