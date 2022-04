PAK vs AUS, T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS: Toss between PAK vs AUS will take place at 8:00 PM IST – April 05

Time: 8.30 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs AUS Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan(C), Travis Head, Babar Azam, Ben McDermott (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Marnus Labuschagne, Khushdil Shah, Cameron Green, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zahid Mehmood

Australia: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (c), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson