PAK vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 10 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On Mobile, TV In India

PAK vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-Up Match 9 Live Streaming: Pakistan will take on Australia in their final warm-up match of ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Babar Azam will be leading Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023 in India. (Image: PCB)

PAK vs AUS, ICC ODI World Cup 2023: today happens to be the last day of all the ICC World Cup 2023 warm-up matches. There are three warm-up matches today. While most of the focus would be on India’s clash with the Netherlands, Pakistan’s battle with Australia would also hold a keen interest among fans.

When is the Warm-Up match between Pakistan vs Australia?

The Warm-Up match between Pakistan vs Australia will played on Tuesday, October 3.

When will Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up match start?

The warm-up match between Pakistan vs Australia will start at 2:00 PM IST.

What is the venue for Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up match?

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad will host the warm-up match between Pakistan vs Australia.

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up match Live On Mobile, TV in England?

Star Sports will broadcast the warm-up match live between Pakistan vs Australia.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up match LIVE in England?

The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Australia Warm-Up match will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar and website.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Australia Squad: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Short, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Travis Head, Adam Zampa

