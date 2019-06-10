ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan had a practice session on Monday ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 clash against Australia at Taunton. There was batting and a bowling session as skipper Sarfaraz opted to have a wicketkeeping session just to sharpen his skills. Sarfaraz was collecting the ball as t was being hit from a 20-meter distance. Fans felt it was too easy something that a school team wicketkeeper should be doing. Some fans also gave suggestions and some were rude as they roasted the Pakistan captain.

Here is the video of Sarfaraz having a wicketkeeping session:

Here is how fans reacted:

That is too easy… school level training — ub@id kh@N !! (@ubaid_uurk) June 10, 2019

Good job. He needs a lot more practice — Ghazi Usman (@GhaziUsman13) June 10, 2019

Sir inkoo bating bhi sikha loo

From kashmir — Basharat habib (@Saahil713528) June 10, 2019

Give him drill about flaying catch because he is not good like other modern wkts keeper — R.M.N10 (@rajamn10) June 10, 2019

dive krnay ki kbhii practice ki hyy .?? thora sa bhii idhr udhr huna mushkil hy . — Dr waheed (@hafizwaheed8571) June 10, 2019

@SarfarazA_54 ko wahab riyaz ki bowling p keeping practice karayein — Shahzaib (@shahzai08910119) June 10, 2019

haha micky knows he will not dive so no diving practice haha — DrAnjum (@anjumziaDr) June 10, 2019

Meanwhile, rain could play a massive role in the game. Pakistan has already had a washed out game against Sri Lanka where they picked a solitary point.

There is a70 per cent chance of rain showers on the match day which might affect the game as well.

The weather, as compared with the Saturday forecast, has improved as the precipitation had reduced from 90 per cent to 70 per cent.