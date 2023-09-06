Top Recommended Stories

HIGHLIGHTS | PAK vs BAN Asia Cup, Super 4: Pakistan Register Comfortable 7-Wicket Win

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Live score and latest updates from Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Updated: September 6, 2023 9:55 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Mohammad Rizwan (W)

62* (78) 7x4, 1x6

Agha Salman

8 (20) 0x4, 0x6

Shakib Al Hasan

(5.1-0-26-0)*

Shamim Hossain

(1-0-8-0)
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Live Score

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup Super 4s highlights: Pakistan will face Bangladesh in the first game of the Asia Cup Super 4s. Pakistan defeated Nepal in the Group stage before their match against India was washed out due to rain. Bangladesh, on the other hand, suffered a defeat to Sri Lanka but beat Afghanistan to qualify.

Bangladesh have had an edge over Pakistan in the last few games, winning four out of the five matches. Can the Babar Azam-led side break the losing streak at home? We will find out soon.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Match Details

Date: 6 September 2023

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Gaddafi Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a belter of a wicket. There is no help for the pacers and spinners and the surface is tailor-made for high-scoring games. Anything less than 300 is very hard to defend.

PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Playing 11s

Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh playing 11: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain,, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Live Updates

  • Sep 6, 2023 9:52 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: A comprehensive win for Pakistan by seven wickets. The bowling attack led by Haris Rauf rattled Bangladesh and bowled them out for 194 while half-centuries by Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan took the team home without breaking a sweat.

  • Sep 6, 2023 9:42 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: 50 for Mohammad Rizwan. Pak need 21 more runs to win.

  • Sep 6, 2023 9:28 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Pakistan need 38 more runs to win. Imam and Rizwan looking in no trouble whatsoever. Scratch that, Imam is bowled by Mehidy Hasan but the wicket has come a bit too late for Bangladesh. PAK 149/3

  • Sep 6, 2023 9:13 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Easy going for Pakistan. Just 57 more needed.

  • Sep 6, 2023 9:05 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Rizwan seems to have pulled a muscle. He is being attended by the physio. PAK 122/2

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:54 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Imam gets to his 50 in style, with a six. Good knock this. PAK 113/2

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:38 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Rizwan, Imam milking easy singles. Bangladesh need a couple of wickets now to get back in the contest. BAN 94/3

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:26 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Imam ul Haq survives yet another LBW call – third for the day. PAK 89-2

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:23 PM IST

  • Sep 6, 2023 8:20 PM IST

    PAK vs BAN Asia Cup Super 4s Live Score: Rizwan has come out all guns blazing. He has already hit a six and a boundary in the 7 balls he has faced. PAK 87-2

