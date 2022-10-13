New Delhi: Pakistan captain added another feather to his cap and breaks Virat Kohli’s record as the batter scored 11,000 International runs in 251 innings Overtaking Virat Kohli who Scored in 261 Innings. The 27-year-old right-handed batter was in good touch in the tri-series against the Asian Rivals and Azam (55) and Rizwan (69) produced their eighth-century partnership in the format. It was followed by Nawaz hitting five fours and a six in his unbeaten 45 off 20 balls for Pakistan to chase down the target with a ball to spare.Also Read - T20I Tri-Series: Mohammad Nawaz's 20-Ball Blitz; Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Fifties Give Pakistan Seven-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh

Babar scored 55 runs from 40 balls against Bangladesh in the sixth match of the ongoing Tri-series at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Thursday (October 13) and helped his side reach a total of 174 runs in 19.5 overs for the loss of three wickets.

Babar now has a total of 11002 runs to his name and is the 11th Pakistani batter to complete 11K runs in international cricket. He has scored 3122 runs from 75 innings of 42 Tests, 4664 runs from 90 innings of 92 ODIs and 3216 from 86 innings of 91 T20Is.

In the chase, Rizwan and Babar added 101 runs for the first wicket in 76 balls. While Rizwan struck four fours to reach his 22nd half-century in T20Is, Azam hit nine fours to get his 29th half-century in the shortest format of the game.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 173/6 in 20 overs (Litton Das 69, Shakib Al Hasan 68; Naseem Shah 2-27, Mohammad Wasim Jr 2-33) lost to Pakistan 177/3 in 19.5 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 69, Babar Azam 55; Hasan Mahmud 2-27) by seven wickets