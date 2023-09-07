Home

PAK vs BAN: Babar Azam Vouches to Give 100 Per Cent vs India in Asia Cup Super 4 Match

Pakistan will start favourites against India on September 10 in Colombo in the Asia Cup Super 4 match.

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam reacts. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam was happy after his team managed to beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the opening Super 4 game in Multan on Wednesday. Having taken a step closer to making the summit clash, Babar spoke about the upcoming match against India at the post-match presentation. Claiming that the win against Bangladesh would give his side confidence, Babar vouched that Pakistan would give their 100 per cent versus India.

“This win will give us confidence, we are always ready for a big match. We will give our 100% in the next match,” said Babar at the post-match presentation.

“oo much heat, but full credit to the fast bowlers. First Shaheen and then Haris Rauf. We planned on picking Faheem because we saw the pitches here, there was grass on it and we like that also. Always when we play here, the crowd supports us and I hope all of them enjoyed this match,” he also said.

Pakistan were clinical in their approach against Bangladesh.

