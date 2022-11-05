PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 6 Sun

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAK vs BAN Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips - ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

PAK vs BAN Dream11, T20 World Cup 2022. (Image: Pakistan Cricket- Twitter)

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Predictions ICC T20 World Cup 2022

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 WC Match at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 6 Sunday.

In the Super 12 fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament, Pakistan and Bangladesh will square off against each other at Adelaide Oval at 9:30 AM IST November 6 Sunday.

Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAK vs BAN Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 toss between Pakistan and Bangladesh will take place at 9 AM IST – November 6.

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

Venue: Adelaide Oval.

PAK vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Najmal Hossain-Shanto, Iftikhar-Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf.

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Litton Das.

PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, JIOTV

PAK vs BAN Squads

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain.