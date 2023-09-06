PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips For Asia Cup 2023, Super Four Match 1

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match 1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today's ODI Match 1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore At 3:00 PM IST Sept 2 Saturday, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, PAK vs BAN Probable XIs Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips.
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: The Asia Cup 2023 will see its first Super Four match of the tournament between Bangladesh and Bangladesh. Babar Azam-led side will be taking on Shakib Al Hassan-led Bangladesh for the first time in the first Super Four match of this season of the Asia Cup 2023.
Trending Now
TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 ODI match toss between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – on September 2 Saturday.
You may like to read
Time: 3:00 PM IST.
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Probable Playing XIs
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan©, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud
PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team
Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan, Mushfiqur Rahim
Batsmen – Babar Azam (c), Imam ul Haq, Iftikhar Ahmad
All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)
Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
PAK vs BAN Squads
Team Pakistan:
Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Team Bangladesh:
Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.