Home

Sports

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match 1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023, Super Four: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today’s ODI Match 1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs Today's ODI Match 1 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore At 3:00 PM IST Sept 2 Saturday, Pakistan vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction - Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, PAK vs BAN Probable XIs Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips.

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips For Asia Cup 2023, Super Four Match 1

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: The Asia Cup 2023 will see its first Super Four match of the tournament between Bangladesh and Bangladesh. Babar Azam-led side will be taking on Shakib Al Hassan-led Bangladesh for the first time in the first Super Four match of this season of the Asia Cup 2023.

Trending Now

TOSS: The Asia Cup 2023 ODI match toss between Pakistan vs Bangladesh will take place at 2:30 PM (IST) – on September 2 Saturday.

You may like to read

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan©, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

PAK vs BAN Dream11 Team

Keepers – Mohammad Rizwan, Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Babar Azam (c), Imam ul Haq, Iftikhar Ahmad

All-rounders – Shakib Al Hasan, Shadab Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)

Bowlers – Taskin Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

PAK vs BAN Squads

Team Pakistan:

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Team Bangladesh:

Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES