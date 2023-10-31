Home

Sports

ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Qualification Scenarios: Pakistan’s Mathematical Chances To Top Four

ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinal Qualification Scenarios: Pakistan’s Mathematical Chances To Top Four

Pakistan have won two out of six games so far in ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Green need to win the remaining three games and hope other results go their way to qualify for semis.

Pakistan players train at Eden Gardens ahead of their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Pakistan are having an unforgettable ODI World Cup 2023, having lost four matches on the trot and staring at an early exit. Out of the six matches they have played, Pakistan won just two, and languish at seventh in the points table on October 31. Led by Babar Azam, the Men in Green never performed as a unit with Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi being the only positives so far. While Rizwan is the top run-getter for Pakistan so far with 333 runs from six games, Afridi starred with the ball, taking 13 wickets from half a dozen games.

Trending Now

With a 100 per cent win record, hosts India sit atop the table followed by South Africa who have won five games out of six. New Zealand and Australia are eight points each from six games with the former taking the third spot due to a better net run rate. Afghanistan rose to fifth spot after beating Sri Lanka in Pune on Monday. The top four teams advance to the semis.

You may like to read

Virtually out of semifinal contention, Pakistan do have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the last four.

How Can Pakistan Qualify For ODI World Cup 2023 Semifinals?

Pakistan have three more games to play in the league stage. If they win all three, it will take Babar’s men to 10 points which will take them up in the top four. At the same time, Pakistan would also hope that other teams, especially New Zealand and Australia lose some of their remaining games. With 14 points a benchmark for semifinal qualification, a win against Sri Lanka on November 2 will assure India a spot in the semifinals. Similarly, South Africa too need two out of three wins to go through.

If Australia and New Zealand win all their remaining three matches each, it will take them to 14 points, therefore shutting the door for Pakistan. For the Men in Green to make it to the last four, one of either Australia or New Zealand need to lose atleast two games and also pray that Afghanistan and Sri Lanka do not win any more games in the competition.

Pakistan play Bangladesh in their seventh game in the competition against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. A loss against Shakib Al Hasan’s men would end all hopes for Pakistan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.