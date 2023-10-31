Home

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming For Free: Where To Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket Match Live On Mobile APPs, TV And Laptop

PAK vs BAN Free Live Streaming: Check When and Where to Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh CWC 2023 Match Live On Mobile APP, TV and Laptop for Free.

PAK vs BAN Live Streaming For Free

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming for Free: Struggling Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh for match 31 of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 which will be played at Eden Gardens Kolkata on October 31, Tuesday. Pakistan is currently on seventh of the points table and on the other hand Bangladesh are second last (ninth) on the table. Shakib & Co. holds an advantage as they are playing in Kolkata not to far from their home.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match online and on TV in India:

When will the Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match start?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

Where will Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match Played?

Pakistan vs Bangladesh match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

How we can watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2023 Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the PAK vs BAN ODI World Cup 2023 match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

How we can Free Live Stream Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI World Cup 2023 match online?

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. For all the latest updates from Lucknow stay tuned to India.com.

Watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Live Streaming Outside India, here are the details:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan/Usama Mir , Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mahedi Hasan/Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Squads:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.