PAK Vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam Unwinds At Eco Park Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash – Report

Pakistan are playing Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday in an ODI World Cup 2023 match. This is also the first time in seven years Pakistan are playing in Kolkata.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had a pretty ordinary ODI World Cup 2023 as he managed just two fifties in six matches. (Image: PCB)

Kolkata: Unsure about his future as Pakistan captain following the Men in Green’s dismal show in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, Babar Azam took some time off from his gruelling schedule and visited Eco Park to unwind a bit on Sunday evening ahead of their do-or-die clash against Bangladesh, according to media reports. Pakistan, having lost four straight defeats, are on the brink of elimination, face a depleted Bangla Tigers on Tuesday at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Based on the Telegraph Online report, Babar was initially scheduled to visit Science City, for which the police and the security personnel were getting ready. But soon after the plan changed as he decided to visit Eco Park in New Town.

“Actually, Babar wished to go for a long drive. So, it was suggested he go towards New Town as that would be a better option than Science City. The Eco Park falls along that route. So, they (Babar and two others from the Pakistan contingent) decided to spend a bit of time there as well,” a top police official was quoted as saying to the news outlet. It is also understood that opener Imam-ul-Haq too joined Babar in his short trip.

Pakistan started their ODI World Cup 2023 campaign with two wins before their downfall began. The Men in Green lost against India, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa to see themselves off the track. Pakistan could have won against the Proteas in their previous encounter, but the South African tailenders had other options, winning the game by one wicket.

With three matches left in the competition for Men in Green, Babar’s boys need to win all of them and pray other results should also go their way, to have an outside chance of qualifying for the semifinals. The last time Pakistan played at Eden Gardens was in 2016 during the T20 World Cup.

With no practice on Sunday, Pakistan players Abdullah Shafique and Saud Shakeel got permission to visit a Camac Street jewellery store while Shadab Khan wasn’t allowed to visit a shopping mall in Park Circus.

