ODI World Cup 2023: Babar Azam’s Pakistan Arrive In City Of Joy Amid Tight Security Ahead Of Bangladesh Clash

Pakistan have won just two matches out of six so far in ODI World Cup 2023. The Men in Green have lost four matches on the trot.

The Pakistan players arrive in Kolkata airport before their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh. (Image: Screengrab)

Kolkata: The Pakistan cricket team arrived in the City of Joy covered in a blanket of security on Sunday. Having lost four matches on the trot, the Babar Azam-led side will take on Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, hoping to revive their ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 campaign. Approximately, 60 armed cops with 100 other security personnel ensured a smooth ride for Pakistan contingent to their hotel in EM Bypass.

The Pakistan team were given a three-layer security which was a part of the protocol reserved for the team across the country during their time in the ODI World Cup 2023. Six vehicles, which were exclusively reserved for the Pakistan team, were checked by the sniffer dogs and bomb squad members before the Men in Green came out of the 1A and 1B games of the airport.

The Pakistan players were taken to the team hotel in a green corridor which was formed by IB, SB and RAF personnel. There were additional security from six police stations for the former champions. Based on several media reports, there was a Quick Response team deputed at the hotel. Drones will also keep an eye near the venue where the team is being put up.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Pakistan cricket team arrived in Kolkata ahead of their match against Bangladesh on October 31 #ICCCricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/wtcgGWOaij — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2023

Earlier, Pakistan players have been fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against South Africa which they lost by a solitary wicket on Friday. According an ICC media release, “Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the sanction after Babar Azam’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.”

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC’s ‘Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel’, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.

Pakistan have lost four out of their six games and are virtually out of contention for a World Cup semifinal berth. Only a miracle can save Babar’s boys. On the other hand, Bangladesh too have a similar condition like Pakistan. The Bangla Tigers have won just one game out of six games.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.