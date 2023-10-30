Home

No Biryani! Mediterranean Kebabs, Eggs, Proteins On Platter For Pakistan Cricket Team In Kolkata

The Pakistan cricket team are in Kolkata to play Bangladesh in an ODI World Cup 2023 encounter at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf (2nd from R) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (2nd from L) during their training session. (Image: PCB)

Kolkata: The Pakistan cricket team will have to settle their taste buds with a strict diet chart and not biryani during their stay in the City of Joy for the ODI World Cup 2023. The Pakistan players reached Kolkata on Saturday evening and will take on Bangladesh in a must-win encounter at the iconic Eden Gardens on October 31. The Men in Green are coming after losing four games on the trot.

