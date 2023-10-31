Home

PAK Vs BAN, ODI World Cup 2023: Shaheen Shah Afridi Completes Century At Eden Gardens, Joins Elite List

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fastest pacer to reach 100 ODI wickets during an ODI World Cup 2023 game against Bangladesh.

Shaheen Shah Afridi has been Pakistan's highest wicket-taker in ODI World Cup 2023. (Image: PCB)

Kolkata: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi became the fastest pacer and third-fastest overall to complete 100 ODI wickets in a match against Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup 2023 match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday. The left-arm pacer reached his milestone on the fifth ball of the match when he trapped Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan for a duck. He got his 100th ODI wicket in 51s innings ahead of Mitchell Starc (52), Shane Bond (54), Mustafizur Rahman (54) and Brett Lee (55).

