Home

Sports

Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh Seek ICC Champions Trophy Spot After ODI World Cup 2023 Low

Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh Seek ICC Champions Trophy Spot After ODI World Cup 2023 Low

The top seven teams after the league stage in ODI World Cup 2023 along with Pakistan will qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed shares a light moment during their training at Eden Gardens ahead of Pakistan clash. (Image: PTI)

Kolkata: Having already blown up their chances for a place in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 semifinals, Bangladesh target a spot in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy to be hosted by Pakistan. The top seven teams from the ongoing competition qualify for the Champions Trophy. Being the hosts, Pakistan directly qualify for the eight-team tournament.

Trending Now

Bangladesh came to India in the ODI World Cup 2023 with a lot of hope. But it has been a total contrast from their 2019 show, having lost five games in a row. Their only win came against Afghanistan in Dharamshala.

You may like to read

The Shakib Al Hasan-led side are still not technically out of the semifinal race. They need to win their remaining three games and hope that other results go their way – a fact that is unlikely to happen. Ahead of their encounter against Pakistan, Shakib pressed on the team is still motivated for a top seven finish and qualify for the event in Pakistan two years later.

“I think more than me, the whole team talked about what we need to do. There is a lot to play for. As you know, we have to win to be able to qualify for the Champions Trophy,” Shakib told media on the eve of the Pakistan clash.

“That’s an important target I think we can set at this moment and to do that we have to win. We have no other options and that’s what we would look to do,” added the Bangladesh captain, who took over after Tamim Iqbal stepped down.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.