PAK vs BAR Dream11 Team Predictions

Pakcelona vs Barna Royals Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 17 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs BAR at Montjuic Ground: In the second match of Thursday, Pakcelona will be in action for a second successive occasion. This time, their opponents will be Barna Royals who started their campaign with a win over City Lions on Tuesday.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona toss between Pakcelona and Barna Royals will take place at 2:30 PM IST – February 11.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PAK vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Nouman Rukhsar (captain), Hamza Azhar (vice-captain), Shahid Iqbal, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Muhammad Amir Raza, Annas Sultan khan, Syed Hussain, Umar Zaman, Wasiq Ali, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Waqas Anwar

PAK vs BAR Probable Playing XIs

Pakcelona: Muhammad Amir Raza, Nouman Rukhsar, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Ishtiaq Nazir, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Shahid Iqbal

Barna Royals: Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Waqas Anwar, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan Khan, Hamza Azhar, Nabeel Raiser, Sharjeel Raiser, Taqqii Ul Mazhar

PAK vs BAR Full Squads

Barna Royals: Waqas Anwar, Nabeel Qaiser, Sharjeel Qaiser, Syed Shahfaat Ali, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, and Usama Shahzad, Syed Waris Irshad, Umar Zaman, Murad Ali, Syed Hussain, Syed Shahzaib, Ali Hassan, Ali Syed, Annas Sultan khan, Hamza Azhar, Muaz Rubbani

Pakcelona: Khurram Javeed, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan, Rafiq ur Rehman, Saleem Haider, Ramid Mehmood, Atiq ur-Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Muhammad Amir Raza, Shahzad Khan, Shahid Iqbal, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Waqas Shahzad

