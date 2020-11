PAK vs BSH Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs BSH at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona:

Pak I Care vs Badalona Shaheen CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match toss between Pak I Care and Badalona Shaheen CC will take place at 2.30 PM IST – November 10.

Time: 3 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona.

PAK vs BSH My Dream11 Team

Kuldeep Lal (captain), Shafat Ali Syed (vice-captain), Muhammad Babar, Sheroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Umair Javed, Bilawal Khan, Sajawal Khan, Faizan Raja, Hamza Saleem, Muhammad Kamran

PAK vs BSH Probable Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Atif Muhammad, Sheroz Ahmed, Asad Abbas, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Shafat Ali Syed

Badalona Shaheen CC: Babar Khan, Adeel Abbas, Bilawal Khan, Mustafa Saleem, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Saleem, Malik Mati Ur Rehman, Adil Hassan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad

PAK vs BSH Full Squads

Pak I Care: Faizan Raja, Hassan Gondal, Zeeshan Ali, Faisal Shehzad, Usman Aziz, Mushtaq Zai, Farhat Azeem, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Ihsan, Atif Muhammad, Sheroz Ahmed, Muhammad Babar, Adeel Shafqat, Shafat Ali Syed, Sikandar Ali, Muhammad Yasin, Zain Ali, Raja Nafees, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Jafri, Bilal Hassan, Abid Mahboob, Faisal Shah

Badalona Shaheen CC: Kuldeep Lal, Nazim Muhammad, H Ali, Dilawar Khan, Sajawal Khan, Umair Javed, Shafeer Mohammad, Hamza Saleem, Adil Hassan, Malik Sami Ur Rehman, Mustafa Saleem, Hamza Malik, Atiq Malik Ur Rehman, Hamza Sanwal, Adeel Abbas, Babar Khan, Bilawal Khan, Malik Mati Ur Rehman

