PAK vs CLI Dream11 Team Predictions

Pakcelona vs City Lions Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 71 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's PAK vs CLI at Montjuic Ground: In the 71st match of the ongoing T10 tournament in Barcelona, Pakcelana will hope for their second win when they square off against City Lions. Pakcelona have so far played seven matches of which they have won just one, lost five while one produced no result. They currently are fifth in the six-team Group B. On the other hand, Lions, with two wins and as many defeats are third in the group.

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Pakcelona and City Lions will start from 1:00 PM IST – February 26.

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground

PAK vs CLI My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Amir Raza (captain), Sikandar Raja (vice-captain), Kashif Shafi, Naseer Ahmed, Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Adalat Ali, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

PAK vs CLI Probable Playing XIs

Pakcelona: Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal, Shahzad Khan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Muhammad Adeel, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan, Raja Shehzad

City Lions: Ibrar Hussain, Ahsan Shafaqat, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Aamar Shakoor, Kashif Shafi, Raja Sikandar, Irfan Muhammad, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq

PAK vs CLI Full Squads

City Lions: Raja Sikandar, Irfan Muhammad, Zahid Nawaz, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Asim Hussain, Aniq Ali Malik, Hassan Sharif, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Moeen Safdar, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain, Ibrar Hussain, Ahsan Shafaqat, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Aamar Shakoor, Kashif Shafi

Pakcelona: Muhammad Adeel, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan, Raja Shehzad, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Ramiz Mehmood, Atiq Ur Rehman, Khurram Javeed, Saleem Haider, Wasiq Ali, Nouman Rukhsar, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahid Iqbal, Shahzad Khan, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman

