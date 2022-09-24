PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score, National Stadium, Karachi: England beat Pakistan by 63 runs to take 2-1 lead in the series. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Highlights: Rohit Stars As India Breeze Past Australia By 6 Wickets To Level Series 1-1

With a lot of criticism around the opening pair of Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan’s batting approach, the duo countered all the unkind remarks against them with an unbeaten opening partnership, as Pakistan chased down 200 to beat England by 10 wickets and level the seven-match T20I series 1-1. Both teams will battle it out yet again here in Karachi to go 2-1 up in the series.

Also Read - PAK vs ENG: Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Babar Azam's Relation With Team

Buttler is with the squad and has been undergoing rehabilitation, but Ali said the recurring of the injury during the Hundred back home has forced the England captain to be extra careful. Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 23, Friday

Squads :

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal