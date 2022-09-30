LIVE Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Philip Salt splendid unbeaten knock (87 off 41) powered England to a 8-wicket win with 33 balls to spare.  Despite losing two wickets in the innings, the run-rate never went over 7 an over. Series is 3-3 and both teams will play the decider on Sunday. England scored 82 runs in the powerplay.Also Read - PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Online And On TV

Babar Azam has carried Pakistan’s innings on his shoulder. Courtesy of his 87* off 59 balls, Pakistan reached 169/6 after 20 overs. England have made good use of the slow pitch till now. The debutant Mohammed Haris, Shan Masood and Haider Ali are already back in the hut. Babar and Mohammed Nawaz are in the middle now. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 6th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8 PM IST September 30, Friday

Moeen Ali at the toss: “The wicket will stay good throughout, last game was a bit tacky but we have to chase well and win the game,” he says. “It’s not always about going hard, you have to adapt to the conditions, hopefully we can do that tonight.” Also Read - PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of T20 Series After Testing Covid Positive

Babar Azam at the toss: We would have bowled too, because of the dew factor, but looking to post “160-170” and defend for the third game running.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal, 10 Shahnawaz Dahani, 11 Mohammad Wasim

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Reece Topley, 11 Richard Gleeson

  • 11:15 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Philip Salt finishes it ever so comfortably for England with a single. The visitors cruise to a 8-wicket win here at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: The required run-rate is still under 5 an over. You won’t see a chase that is better engineered than this one. Philip Salt has been leading the charge ever since the innings started. ENG 129/2 (10)

  • 10:39 PM IST

  • 10:36 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: The current partnership is 62 runs off 25 balls. This match belongs to England now. The run-rate is 14.62 RPO. ENG 117/1 (8)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: 50 comes for Philip Salt in just 18 deliveries. This is an unbelievable start. FOUR!!! Was this pitch slow? Doesn’t look like that. David Malan just creamed it through covers. ENG 92/1 (6.4)

  • 10:26 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Excellent end to the powerplay by England. Babar Azam does not look happy with the overthrow. ENG 82/1 (6)

  • 10:11 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: England are currenltly making a mockery of this chase. They are already 50 up in the chase in just 3 overs. Philip Salt and Alex Hales have played some extraordinary shots. ENG 50/0 (3)

  • 10:00 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Philip Salt and Alex Hales are in the middle. 11 runs off the over including two boundaries. Good start from Salt. FOUR!!! Dahani is put away for a boundary on ball number 1. ENG 15/0 (1.1)

  • 9:52 PM IST

  • 9:42 PM IST

    PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: SIX!!! Mohammed Nawaz puts it away with ease. 93 metres over the mid-wicket boundary. OUT!!! Wicket off the final ball. Pakistan finish on 169/6 after 20 overs.