LIVE Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Philip Salt splendid unbeaten knock (87 off 41) powered England to a 8-wicket win with 33 balls to spare. Despite losing two wickets in the innings, the run-rate never went over 7 an over. Series is 3-3 and both teams will play the decider on Sunday. England scored 82 runs in the powerplay.Also Read - PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Online And On TV

Babar Azam has carried Pakistan’s innings on his shoulder. Courtesy of his 87* off 59 balls, Pakistan reached 169/6 after 20 overs. England have made good use of the slow pitch till now. The debutant Mohammed Haris, Shan Masood and Haider Ali are already back in the hut. Babar and Mohammed Nawaz are in the middle now. Earlier, England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 6th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8 PM IST September 30, Friday

Moeen Ali at the toss: “The wicket will stay good throughout, last game was a bit tacky but we have to chase well and win the game,” he says. “It’s not always about going hard, you have to adapt to the conditions, hopefully we can do that tonight.” Also Read - PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of T20 Series After Testing Covid Positive

Babar Azam at the toss: We would have bowled too, because of the dew factor, but looking to post “160-170” and defend for the third game running.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal, 10 Shahnawaz Dahani, 11 Mohammad Wasim

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Reece Topley, 11 Richard Gleeson

Check out updates from the match here: