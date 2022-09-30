LIVE Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan defended their lowest score in Pakistan (145) in another thriller to go 3-2 up against England following a six-run victory in the seven-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium here late on Wednesday. Moeen Ali and his men will look to play their best game in order to stay alive in the tournament.Also Read - PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Online And On TV

Managing just 145 runs in 19 overs, thanks to superb bowling effort from England pace bowler Mark Wood (3/20) and Sam Curran (2/23), the host were counting on luck to win the game, but all six Pakistan bowlers bowled exceptionally well to restrict the visitors to 139/7 to help the hosts take a 3-2 lead in the series.

Ali, meanwhile, said England should have chased down the target. "Disappointed we didn't chase those runs, we're a better team than that but we got strangled by the spinners in the middle overs," said Ali, whose team had fallen three runs short in pursuit of 166 on Sunday.

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Check out updates from the match here: