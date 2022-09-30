LIVE Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Babar Azam’s Pakistan defended their lowest score in Pakistan (145) in another thriller to go 3-2 up against England following a six-run victory in the seven-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium here late on Wednesday. Moeen Ali and his men will look to play their best game in order to stay alive in the tournament.Also Read - PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Online And On TV

Managing just 145 runs in 19 overs, thanks to superb bowling effort from England pace bowler Mark Wood (3/20) and Sam Curran (2/23), the host were counting on luck to win the game, but all six Pakistan bowlers bowled exceptionally well to restrict the visitors to 139/7 to help the hosts take a 3-2 lead in the series. Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 6th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8 PM IST September 30, Friday

Ali, meanwhile, said England should have chased down the target. “Disappointed we didn’t chase those runs, we’re a better team than that but we got strangled by the spinners in the middle overs,” said Ali, whose team had fallen three runs short in pursuit of 166 on Sunday. Also Read - PAK vs ENG: Pakistan Pacer Naseem Shah Ruled Out Of T20 Series After Testing Covid Positive

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Abrar Ahmed

England Squad: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Check out updates from the match here:

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: KEY PLAYERS | MARK WOOD: Mark Wood has had an impressive couple of games in the series, picking up three wickets in each game. He finished with 3 for 24 in four overs in the third T20I, helping the visitors seal a 63-run win. And he ended with 3 for 20 in four overs in the fifth one. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, only behind Pakistan’s Haris Rauf.

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: KEY PLAYERS | MOHAMMAD RIZWAN: Mohammad Rizwan is one of the best batters in T20Is at the moment. A prolific run-getter and a dependable opener, Rizwan is currently the number one-ranked batter in T20Is and is 60 rating points clear of Suryakumar Yadav, who is at number two. He is the top-scorer in the series with 315 runs in five matches with an average of 78.75, a strike rate of 140.62, and four half-centuries.

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: PITCH REPORT | The surface in Gaddafi Stadium generally offers an even contest between bat and ball. The average total on this ground over the last five T20Is that produced a result is 156. Teams batting first on this ground have won the game eight times while teams chasing have also won as many times. It is likely that the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first and pace their innings depending on the target in the second innings.

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: In the fifth T20I, Pakistan won a last-over thriller, with the debutant pacer, Aamer Jamal defending 15 off the last six. Earlier in the game, Pakistan set a total of 145, courtesy of a valuable innings of 63 off 46 by opener Mohammad Rizwan. England, despite heroics from skipper Moeen Ali, who scored an unbeaten 51 off 37, fell short by seven runs. The pick of the Pakistan bowlers was off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, who finished with 1 for 16 in four overs.

    LIVE PAK vs ENG 6th T20I: Pakistan and England lock horns in the sixth T20I of the ongoing seven-match series in Lahore on September 30, Friday. Pakistan currently lead the series by 3-2 and are only one win away from clinching the series. England, on the other hand, will be raring to level the series and take it to the decider on October 2 at the same venue.

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 6th T20I Between England and Pakistan!