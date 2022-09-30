LIVE Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Moeen Ali at the toss: “The wicket will stay good throughout, last game was a bit tacky but we have to chase well and win the game,” he says. “It’s not always about going hard, you have to adapt to the conditions, hopefully we can do that tonight.” Two changes for England, with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes rested, Richard Gleeson and Reece Topley come in.Also Read - PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs England 6th T20I Online And On TV

Babar Azama at the toss: We would have bowled too, because of the dew factor, but looking to post "160-170" and defend for the third game running. As for the selection, Pakistan have opted to leave out Rizwan and Rauf, their gun batter and bowler – so a bit of a flex from the home side. Haris and Shahnawaz Dahani are the men to come in.

Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Haris (wk), 3 Shan Masood, 4 Haider Ali, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Asif Ali, 7 Mohammad Nawaz, 8 Shadab Khan, 9 Aamer Jamal, 10 Shahnawaz Dahani, 11 Mohammad Wasim

England: 1 Phil Salt (wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Ben Duckett, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Moeen Ali (capt), 7 Sam Curran, 8 David Willey, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Reece Topley, 11 Richard Gleeson

Babar Azam’s Pakistan defended their lowest score in Pakistan (145) in another thriller to go 3-2 up against England following a six-run victory in the seven-match T20I series at the Gaddafi Stadium here late on Wednesday. Moeen Ali and his men will look to play their best game in order to stay alive in the tournament.

