PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England T20I

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8 PM IST October 2, Sunday. Here is the Pakistan vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PAK vs ENG Probable XIs Pakistan vs England T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs England T20I. Pakistan will lock horns against England for the 7th T20I which will be the series decider. Moeen and Co. made a comeback in the 6th T20I as England was seen in lethal form and made the series equal (3-3). This will be the last match for both the teams before T20 World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, LahoreAlso Read - PAK vs ENG Final T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs England Series Decider T20I Online And On TV

TOSS: Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match toss will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – on October 02, Sunday. Also Read - Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's T20I RECORD, Becomes Joint Fastest Player to Score 3000 Runs

Time: 8 PM IST. Also Read - PAK vs ENG 6th T20I Highlights: Philip Salt Unbeaten Knock Humbles Hosts, England Won By 8 Wickets

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Philip Salt(VC)

Batters: Harry Brook, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed(C)

Bowlers: David Willey, Haris Rauf, Mark Wood.

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam(c), Haider Ali, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Aamer Jamal, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed

England: Adil Rashid, Philip Salt(w), Moeen Ali(c), Sam Curran, David Willey, Reece Topley, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook