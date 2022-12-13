PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Shuts Down Journalist With A Classy Reply Who Asked Him To Focus On T20s

Pakistan lost the Multan Test by 26 runs, thus losing the series 2-0, with one Test to play in Karachi.

Babar Azam (Image Source: Twitter)

Multan: England defeated Pakistan in the second Test in Multan by 26 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. Chasing a target of 355 runs, Pakistan were in the game, at 290-5, with Mohammad Nawaz and Saud Shakeel set at the crease. The pair had added an 80-run stand and put England under tremendous pressure before Mark Wood returned to remove both players. From 290-5, Pakistan collapsed to 328 all-out and thus went down by 26 runs.

Post the defeat in Multan, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam attended a press conference where he was left baffled by a journalist’s bizarre question. The journo indirectly asked Babar to focus on T20s.

“Babar yeh fans k taraf se ek sawal hai, unka kehna tha Babar aur Rizwan jo hain, unko apna focus T20 pe karna chahiye, kyuki jaise woh out hote hain puri team down ho jati hain (The question is from the fans, who feel that Babar and Rizwan should focus on T20s as the team crumbles as soon as the get out)” quipped the journo.

Babar was not impressed with the question and gave a stunning reply to the journalist. “Toh aap keh rahe hain Test chhor de? (So you are saying, we should stop playing Test?” questioned Babar.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam was dismissed for one in the second innings but half-centuries by Imam ul Haq (60), Saud Shakeel (94), kept Pakistan in the game. Saud Shakeel was set for a brilliant hundred but a controversial dismissal ended his innings.

There were doubts about the catch being clean but the third umpire ruled the decision in favour of England. Speaking on Shakeel’s dismissal, Babar said that it felt to them as the ball had touched the ground.

“It looked to us as if the ball had touched the ground. As a professional, you have to respect the umpire’s decision, but we felt the ball had been grounded,” said Babar.