PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes Stunned After Abrar Ahmed’s Magical Delivery Bamboozles Him | Watch Viral Clip

Ben Stokes reaction goes viral after getting bowled by Abrar Ahmed on Day 1 of 2nd Test

PAK vs ENG: Ben Stokes Stunned After Abrar Ahmed's Magical Delivery Bamboozles Him | Watch Viral Clip

New Delhi: Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed took England by surprise as he bamboozled the visitors with his mystery spin, ending up taking 7/114 on debut on Day 1 of the second Test against England at Multan Cricket Stadium. Most of his deliveries were top-level but the googlies he bowled to Ben Strokes and Zak Crawley were staggering.

However, among his seven dismissals, what caught the attention of everyone was how the 24-year-old foxed Stokes, leaving the the opposition skipper in disbelief. The ball pitched around leg stump and spun past Stokes’ bat to disturb the woodwork behind in the 43rd over.

Upon his dismissal, photos and videos of Stokes’ expression went viral. This expression of Ben Stokes is a proof what the youngster can do to some of the top players in future.

England, who are visiting Pakistan after a huge gap of 17 years, lead the three-match Test series 1-0. They won the first Test match against Pakistan by 74 runs in Rawalpindi.

Meanwhile, Abrar became the first Pakistan cricketer to claim a five-wicket haul in the first session of a Test match on debut. England were bowled out for 281. In reply, Pakistan are 107/2 at the end of days play, still trailing by 174 runs. Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel are at the crease.