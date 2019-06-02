ICC World Cup 2019: After a disastrous start to their World Cup 2019 campaign, Pakistan was spotted facing a bowler in the nets who had an identical action to that of South African speedster Dale Steyn. Pakistan was walloped by the Windies by seven wickets. The Pakistani batsmen failed to put up a solid total on the board as they were bundled out for a paltry 105 runs. Pakistan could not play the short-pitched stuff and was worked out by the Windies who had done their homework ahead of the match.

Here is the exclusive video:

Meanwhile, South Africa would be playing India on June 5 at Southampton. The war of words has already begun as premier South African pacer Kagiso Rabada called India skipper Virat Kohli’s aggression as ‘immature behaviour’. Things seem to have spiced up and it is expected to be a cracker of a game.

“I was just thinking about the game plan, really, but Virat, he hit me for a boundary and then he had a word. And then when you give it back to him, he gets angry. I don’t get the guy. Maybe he does it because it gets him going, but that comes across as very immature for me. He is a phenomenal player but he can’t take the abuse. But those things can’t distract you,” Rabada was quoted by ESPNCricinfo. The Kohli vs Rabada face-off could be a mouthwatering clash.

Earlier in the day, there were rumours about an injury picked up by Virat Kohli. But a Team India source has confirmed that there is nothing to worry about and that he would feature on June 5.