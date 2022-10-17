PAK vs ENG Dream11: Before playing against the arch-rivals India in T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan will lock horns against England for the practice match session ahead of the opener. Both teams played against each other in the Asia Cup 2022. It would be interesting to watch whether Shaheen Shah Afridi will be seen playing in the match as the star pacer is out of the squad due to a knee injury while playing against Sri Lanka in the test match at Colombo. PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Here is the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, PAK vs ENG Probable XIs ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – ICC T20 World Cup 2022.Also Read - PAK vs ENG Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Warmup Match: When And Where To Watch In India And Pakistan

TOSS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 toss between Pakistan and England will take place at 1

PM IST – October 17. Also Read - England Thrash Pakistan By 67 Runs To Clinch Seven-Match T20I Series 4-3

Time: 1.30 AM IST. Also Read - PAK vs ENG 7th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore 8 PM IST October 2, Sunday

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (VC), Jos Buttler (C)

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Alex Hales

All-rounders – Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Moeen Ali

Bowlers – Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Chris Woakes.

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Raud, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.