PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 22, Thursday. Here is the Pakistan vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs ENG Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PAK vs ENG Probable XIs Pakistan vs England T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs England T20I.

TOSS: Pakistan vs England 2nd T20I match toss will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – on September 22 Thursday.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium Karachi.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team

Babar Azam, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(C), Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, MM Ali, SM Curran(VC), DJ Willey, BM Duckett, PD Salt.

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam(C), Khushdil Shah, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

England: HC Brook, DJ Malan, AD Hales, MM Ali(C), SM Curran, DJ Willey, BM Duckett, PD Salt, RJ Gleeson, AU Rashid, L Wood.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

England: Jos Buttler (capt), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Alex Hales, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood