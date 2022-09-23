PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I Dream11: After making the series equal both Pakistan and England will now look to lead the 7-match T20I series by winning the 3rd match in Karachi. Pakistan is now confident as their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an unbeaten partnership of 203 runs to hand England a compelling defeat of 10 wickets on Thursday at National Stadium, Karachi. PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 23, Friday. Here is Pakistan vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs ENG 3rd t20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs ENG 3rd T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PAK vs ENG Probable XIs Pakistan vs England T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I.Also Read - PAK vs ENG: Mohammad Rizwan Reveals Babar Azam's Relation With Team

TOSS: Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I match toss will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – on September 23 Friday.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium Karachi.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (C), Philip Salt

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (VC), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Luke Wood, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Philip Salt(wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali©, Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson