PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 4th T20I

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 25, Sunday. Here is Pakistan vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs ENG 4th t20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs ENG 4th T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PAK vs ENG Probable XIs Pakistan vs England T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs England 4th T20I.

TOSS: Pakistan vs England 4th T20I match toss will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – on September 25 Sunday.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium Karachi.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan , Philip Salt

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Alex Hales(C), Ben Duckett

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (VC), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Luke Wood, Shahnawaz Dahani.

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Philip Salt(wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali©, Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson