Lahore: Pakistan’s highly rated teenage fast bowler Naseem Shah was taken to hospital with an infection and will miss the fifth Twenty20 international against England later Wednesday, said a cricket board spokesman.Also Read - Pakistan vs England T20 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK vs ENG 5th T20I on TV in India and Pakistan

The 19-year-old’s availability for the rest of the seven-match series will be decided after assessing his medical reports. “Naseem was taken to hospital on Tuesday night with a viral infection and will not be available for Wednesday’s match,” a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said. Also Read - Babar Azam on Verge of Breaking Another BIG Virat Kohli Record During 5th T20I vs England

Naseem played the first match of the series and went for 41 runs in his four wicket-less overs. Also Read - Virat Kohli, Babar Azam Same Person? Ind-Pak Stars Wearing Same Shirts During Childhood Gets Twitter BUZZING | VIRAL PICS

Here is Pakistan vs England Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and PAK vs ENG 5th T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, PAK vs ENG 5th T20I Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20I game, PAK vs ENG Probable XIs Pakistan vs England T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Pakistan vs England, Fantasy Playing Tips – Pakistan vs England 5th T20I.

TOSS: Pakistan vs England 5th T20I match toss will take place at 7.30 PM (IST) – on September 28 Wednesday.

Time: 8 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PAK vs ENG Dream11 Team

Keeper – Mohammad Rizwan (C), Philip Salt

Batsmen – Babar Azam, Alex Hales, Ben Duckett

All-rounders – Moeen Ali (VC), Mohammad Nawaz

Bowlers – Adil Rashid, Haris Rauf, Luke Wood, Shahnawaz Dahani

PAK vs ENG Probable Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam©, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammed Wasim Jr., Shahnawaz Dahani

England: Philip Salt(wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali©, Sam Curran, David Willey, Luke Wood, Adil Rashid, Richard Gleeson