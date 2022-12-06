Top Recommended Stories
PAK vs ENG: Haris Rauf Ruled Out Of Test Series vs England Due To This Reason
England won the first of the three Tests on Monday by 74 runs. The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (Dec 9-13) and Karachi (Dec 17-21).
Rawalpindi: A grade-II strain in right quad has ruled Haris Rauf out of the Test series against England. The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day’s play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.
The scans and the subsequent assessment by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical panel concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain. Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre.
The second and third Tests will be played in Multan (Dec 9-13) and Karachi (Dec 17-21).
