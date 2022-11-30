Joe Root’s KIND Gesture Towards Kitten at Rawalpindi Stadium Ahead of 1st Test is AWWdorable | WATCH VIDEO

Pak vs Eng, 1st Test | Joe Root Kitten

Rawalpindi: A day ahead of the opening Test versus Pakistan at Rawalpindi, premier English batter Joe Root was seen feeding milk to a kitten at the stadium. Amid whispers that Root may lead the side if regular captain Ben Stokes does not recover from the viral infection – he walked up to the adorable kitten while his teammates looked on. This shows Root can win hearts with the bat in his hand and off-the-field as well. The clip was shared on social space by England’s official fan club – The Barmy Army. The caption of the clip read: “Joe Root loves kittens.”

Joe Root loves kittens. pic.twitter.com/2eD6NzxCox — England’s Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) November 30, 2022