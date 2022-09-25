PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns against England for the 4th T20I in National Stadium Karachi as of now England is leading in the series by 2-1. Babar & Co. will look to win the game against England to make the series equal.Also Read - PAK vs ENG Today Match Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Pakistan vs England 4th T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at National Stadium, Karachi 8 PM IST September 25, Sunday

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Online and on TV in India and Pakistan.

Where you can watch Pakistan vs England 4th T20I in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will present the live streaming of the England tour of Pakistan 2022 to viewers. The live streaming will be available on the ARY ZAP app and website.

Where will the PAK vs ENG 4th T20I 2022 take place?

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I match will take place at National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I Live Match TV Channel?

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch PAK vs ENG 4th T20I 2022 on TV in India?

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will PAK vs ENG 4th T20I 2022 Start in India?

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I match will start on September 25, Friday 8 PM IST.