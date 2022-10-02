PAK vs ENG Live Streaming: Pakistan will lock horns against England for the 7th T20I which will be the series decider. Moeen and Co. made a comeback in the 6th T20I as England was seen in lethal form and made the series equal (3-3). This will be the last match for both the teams before T20 World Cup 2022. The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.Also Read - Babar Azam Equals Virat Kohli's T20I RECORD, Becomes Joint Fastest Player to Score 3000 Runs

Here are the details of when and where to watch Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Online and on TV in India and Pakistan.

Where you can watch Pakistan vs England 7th T20I in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, PTV Sports will present the live streaming of the England tour of Pakistan 2022 to viewers. The live streaming will be available on the ARY app and website.

Where will the PAK vs ENG Final T20I 2022 take place?

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I match will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pakistan vs England 7th T20I Live Match TV Channel?

Pakistan vs England Final T20I match can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch PAK vs ENG 7th T20I 2022 on TV in India?

Pakistan vs England final T20I match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will PAK vs ENG 7th T20I 2022 Start in India?

Pakistan vs England Final T20I match will start on October 2, Sunday 8 PM IST.

Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal

England: Philip Salt(w), Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali(c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox