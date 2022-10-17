PAK vs ENG Warmup Match Live Streaming: Before playing against the arch-rivals India in T20 World Cup 2022, Pakistan will lock horns against England for the practice match session ahead of the opener. Both teams played against each other in the Asia Cup 2022. It would be interesting to watch whether Shaheen Shah Afridi will be seen playing in the match as the star pacer is out of the squad due to a knee injury while playing against Sri Lanka in the test match at Colombo.Also Read - PAK vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today’s Pakistan vs England T20 WC Warm-up Match at Gabba, Brisbane at 9:30 AM IST October 17 Mon

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Pakistan vs England Warmup match online and on TV in India and Pakistan:

When is Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match in Australia?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is on Monday, October 17.

What time is the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match in Australia?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is at 1.30 PM IST, 7.00 PM local time.

Where is Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match?

The Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match is in Brisbane.

Where i can watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Warmup match in Pakistan?

In Pakistan, PTV Sports and Ten Sports will present the tournament to viewers.

Where can I watch the Pakistan vs England 2022 T20 World Cup warmup match?

Telecast & Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar

PAK vs ENG Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Raud, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi.