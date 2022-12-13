Pakistan Pacer Naseem Ruled Out of Third Test Against England With Injury

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah was on Tuesday ruled out of the third and final Test against England, which begins on December 17 in Karachi, due to a niggle in his bowling shoulder.

The 19-year-old pacer will now travel to Lahore for further assessment at the National High Performance Centre. However, a replacement has not been named at this stage.

“A niggle in the bowling shoulder has ruled out Naseem Shah from the third and final Test between Pakistan and England at Karachi. The fast bowler will travel to Lahore where he will undergo further assessment at the National High Performance Centre before beginning rehabilitation,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.

Naseem, who made his Test debut in 2019, has featured in 14 Tests so far, taking 38 wickets at 36.94. He played in the Rawalpindi Test against England, taking five wickets in the match which Pakistan lost by 74 runs.

He was not picked up for the second Test in Multan with Pakistan going for the spin-heavy side.

England currently lead the three-match series 2-0. They are at No.5 on the ICC World Test Championship Standings, with Pakistan at No.6. Both teams travel to Karachi on Wednesday afternoon.