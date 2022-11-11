PAK Vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2022 Final: History Beckons Pakistan At Melbourne Cricket Ground

No team has won an ICC World Cup title (50-over or T20) ever after losing their opening two encounters. Pakistan face England in the final on November 13.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. (Image: PCB/Twitter)

New Delhi: Pakistan are on a brink of history when they take the field at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2022 final against England. No team has won an ICC World Cup, irrespective of formats, after losing the first two games.

Pakistan started the tournament on a disastrous note losing to India and Zimbabwe in their opening two encounters.

The Babar Azam-led side recovered quickly to beat Netherlands, South Africa, Bangladesh and New Zealand to make their way into the final for the third time and aim for second title. Pakistan won the title in 2009.

While Pakistan’s rise in this edition is being hailed by many among the fraternity, the Men in Green strike quite a few similarities with the 1992 triumph.

Likewise in Australia 30 years ago, Pakistan lost the opening match at MCG, won the last three matches of the group stage and defeated New Zealand in the semifinal. England thrashed India in the other semifinal to set up a date with their Asian opponents for the first time in 30 years at a World Cup final.

However, Pakistan will go into the match as underdogs having lost to England on both occasions they have met at T20 World Cups. It is also worth noting that neither Pakistan or England have won a T20I at the MCG.

Rain Threat Looms Over PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup 2022 Final

Melbourne has been badly hit by rain in this tournament forcing a few washouts and Sunday is likely to be no different. As per reports, there is a 95 per cent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday with up to 25mm predicted to fall.

Sadly, the forecast on Monday — the reserve day for the final — is not bright too as a similar kind of weather is expected. According to the tournament rules, at least 10 overs are required to constitute a knockout game.

In case, no play is possible on both days, Pakistan and England will be declared as joint winners.