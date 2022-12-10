WATCH: Babar Azam, Marias Erasmus Join Hands to Recreate Belly-Out Meme During Pakistan vs England 2nd Test in Multan

In the picture that went viral, Babar Azam can be seen having a chat with his batting partner Abdullah Shafique and in the background Marias Erasmus belly appeared to be in perfect sync with Azam's mid-section and it looked like as if the Pakistan captain has a nice round belly.

WATCH: Babar Azam, Marias Erasmus Join Hands to Recreate Belly-Out Meme During Pakistan vs England 2nd Test in Multan. (Image: Twitter)

Multan: Pakistan captain Babar Azam and umpire Marias Erasmus shared a nice laugh during Day 2 of Pakistan vs England 2nd Test as both of them joined hands to recreate a social media meme of both of them, that has been doing the rounds lately.

So on Day 2, when Imam-ul-Haq’s throw bounced off English batter Zack Crawley and bumped into Erasmus’s belly, Babar Azam went to the umpire and recreated the internet meme by standing side by side.

England are currently at 202/5 at stumps after 49 overs.