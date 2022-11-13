WATCH: Men in Green Receive HUGE Reception From Pakistan Fans at Team Hotel After T20 World Cup Final Loss

Pakistan Cricket shared a video on social media, where die-heart Pakistan fans welcomed The Men in Green with huge reception despite the big loss.

'Alhumdulillah, couldn’t be more proud of my pack. You all fought like true warriors. Thank you everyone for all the support. Pakistan Zindabad', Pakistan skipper Babar Azam wrote on Twitter. (Image: Screengrab)

Melbourne, Nov 13: All-rounder Ben Stokes showed calmness and poise in his typical gritty style to slam an unbeaten 52 in guiding England to the Men’s T20 World Cup title with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground here on Sunday.

Pakistan despite a good fight with the ball, didn’t have enough runs to defend as the Three Lions chased a target of 138 with an over to spare.

The win also makes England the first-ever side in men’s international cricket to hold two World Cup trophies at the same time, after Stokes played a pivotal role in the 2019 ODI World Cup final win at home, with ‘Sweet Caroline’ being played at the MCG.

We greatly appreciate the support of fans throughout our #T20WorldCup campaign. pic.twitter.com/hEPMTdesUP — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 13, 2022

Pakistan fought well with the ball till the very end though Shaheen Shah Afridi went off the field after bowling the first ball of the 16th over due to issues with his right knee, which resurfaced after taking a catch of Harry Brook in the 13th over, tilted the match in England’s favour.

As Shaheen Afridi left the field after bowling just one ball, Stokes took advantage of it by hitting a four wide of cover and lofted just over long-off for six off part-time offie Iftikhar Ahmed. Moeen Ali continued the tempo by taking back-to-back fours through cover and square-leg off Mohammad Wasim Jr. on the first two balls of the 17th over.

Ali then ended the over with a top-edge on a hard swipe over the keeper’s head. Though Ali was clean bowled by a brilliant yorker from Wasim Jr. in the 19th over, Stokes reached his fifty in 47 balls with a controlled drive past deep cover. He fittingly finished off the chase with a single through the on-side to secure England’s win.