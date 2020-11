PAK vs FCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Pak I Care vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Guru Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s PAK vs FCC at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona: The third match of the ECS T10 tournament in Barcelona on Tuesday has been scheduled between Pak I Care and Fateh CC at 5:00 PM IST. Also Read - CTL vs CTT Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 28: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya CC vs Catalunya Tigers T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 7 PM IST November 17 Tuesday

Pak I Care vs Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs FCC, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2020, Fateh CC Dream11 Team Player List, Pak I Care Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Pak I Care vs Fateh CC ECS T10 – Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PAK vs FCC T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction – Pak I Care vs Fateh CC ECS T10 Barcelona 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Barcelona Also Read - CTT vs BSH Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020 Match 26: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Catalunya Tigers vs Badalona Shaheen T10 Match at Montjuic Ground, Barcelona 3 PM IST November 17 Tuesday

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 27 toss between Pak I Care and Fateh CC will take place at 4.30 PM IST – November 17, Tuesday. Also Read - KAR vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2020 Final: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today's Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars T20 Match at National Stadium 8:30 PM IST November 17 Tuesday

Time: 5 PM IST.

Venue: Montjuic Ground, Barcelona.

PAK vs FCC My Dream11 Team

Sikandar Ali (captain), Muhammad Ihsan (vice-captain), Muhammad Kamran, Muhammad Babar, Trilochan Singh, Rajiv Singh, Atif Muhammad, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Shafat Ali Syed, Muhammad Yasin

PAK vs FCC Probable Playing XIs

Pak I Care: Muhammad Ihsan, Atif Muhammad, Sheroz Ahmed, Asad Abbas, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Umair Ahmed, Hassan Gondal, Faizan Raja, Usman Aziz, Shafat Ali Syed

Fateh CC: Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Alim Al Razy, Naqash Naveed, Farhan Mahmood, Yasin Shir, Ayub Pasha, Hashim Zia Ullah, Iqbal Muhammad, Sahil Hussein, Hasan Nauman

PAK vs FCC Full Squads

Pak I Care: Hassan Gondal, M Mohtshim, Mushtaq Zai, Faisal Shah, Aabid Mahboob, Umair Ahmed, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri,, Faisal Shehzad, , Usman Aziz, Adeel Shafqat, Raja Nafees, Asad Abbas, Bilal Hassan, Farhat Azeem, Muhammad Ihsan, Muhammad Kamran, Sikandar Ali, Syed Shafaat Ali, Mohammad Yasin, Shehroz Ahmed, Atif Muhammad

Fateh CC: Gurvinder Singh, Trilochan Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Bhawandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Iqbal Wajid, Khawaja M Sartajuddin, Amanbir Singh Sran, Ali Rafiq, Manvir Singh, Harkamal Singh, G Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely, Hargurjit Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Davinder Singh, Manish Kumar Tokhi, Rajiv Singh. Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAK Dream11 Team/ FCC Dream11 Team/ Pak I Care Dream11 Team Prediction/ Fateh CC Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.