PAK vs HIS Dream11 Team Predictions

Pakcelona vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona Match 54 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s PAK vs HIS at Montjuic Ground: In the penultimate match of the day Pakcelona will take on Hira Sabadell. Pakcelona have played fours matches but won just one so far. Pakcelona vs Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 – Barcelona – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PAK vs BAR, ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, Pakcelona Dream11 Team Player List, Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Pakcelona vs Hira Sabadell Girona ECS T10 Barcelona, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PAK vs BAR T10 match, Online Cricket Tips & Prediction Also Read - WIS vs GUY Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Hints West Indies ODD 2021 Match 15: Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Windward Islands vs Guyana, Coolidge at 6:30 PM IST February 22 Monday

Start Time: The ECS T10 – Barcelona match between Pakcelona and Hira Sabadell will start from 7:00 PM IST – February 22. Also Read - HIS vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For Hira Sabadell vs Barna Royals Match 53 February 22 Monday 5:00 PM IST

Match Venue: Montjuic Ground Also Read - CLI vs RIW Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints ECS T10 - Barcelona 2021: Fantasy XI, Probable XIs For City Lions vs Ripoll Warriors Match 52 February 22 Monday 3:00 PM IST

PAK vs HIS My Dream11 Team

Muhammad Amir Raza (captain), Shahzad Khan (vice-captain), Shahid Iqbal, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Mubashar Irshad, Heera Laal, Nouman Rukhsar, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Anwar Ul Haq, Ikram Ul Haq

PAK vs HIS Probable Playing XIs

Pakcelona: Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Shahid Iqbal, Raja Shahzad, Ishtiaq Nazir, Shahzad Khan, Khurram Javeed, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azeem Azam, Saleem Haider, Ramiz Mehmood

Hira Sabadell: Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Bakhtair Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar, Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad

PAK vs HIS Full Squads

Pakcelona: Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal, Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider

Hira Sabadell: Heera Laal, Anwar Ul Haq, Adnan Abbas, Ikram Ul Haq, Fakhar Chattha, Mubashar Irshad, Manan Ayub, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Sharanjit Singh, Alumdar Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Bakhtair Khalid, Mehmood Akhtar

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PAK Dream11 Team/ HIS Dream11 Team/ Pakcelona Dream11 Team Prediction/ Hira Sabadell Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips ECS T10 – Barcelona/ Online Cricket Tips and more.