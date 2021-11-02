PAK vs NAM Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs Namibia Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's PAK vs NAM at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi: Pakistan will take on Namibia in the Super 12 match of the 2021 T20 World Cup on Tuesday. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium will host the encounter in the evening. Pakistan have played like champions so far, having won all three matches. Meanwhile, Namibia lost to Afghanistan after beating Scotland in their opening Super 12 encounter.

Time: 7.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

PAK vs NAM My Dream11 Team

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Zane Green, Gerhard Erasmus, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

Captain: Babar Azam, Vice-captain: Shaheen Afridi.

PAK vs NAM Probable Playing XIs

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz.

PAK vs NAM Squads

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Mohammad Nawaz, Sarfaraz Ahmed.

Namibia: Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Stephan Baard, Michau du Preez, Karl Birkenstock, Ben Shikongo.